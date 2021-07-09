Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.15% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,963,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,868,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,385,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,926,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:WPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.