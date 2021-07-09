Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.29% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,383,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,098. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

