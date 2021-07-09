Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 51.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

