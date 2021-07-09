Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174.63 ($2.28).

Several analysts have weighed in on SPI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 228.87 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £917.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.51.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

