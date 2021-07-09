Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stake Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,269 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.