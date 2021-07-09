Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprott worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,032. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

