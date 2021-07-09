Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,797,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT remained flat at $$90.00 during midday trading on Friday. 414,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

