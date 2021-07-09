Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SFM stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 49,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

