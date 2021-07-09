Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Spruce Biosciences worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $247.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

