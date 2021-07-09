SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.55. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

