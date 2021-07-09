Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,000. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.