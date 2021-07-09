Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

SQSP stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

