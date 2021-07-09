S&T Bank Acquires 3,837 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

S&T Bank lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 962,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,983. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

