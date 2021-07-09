Stabilize (STBZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,092.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Stabilize has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Stabilize has a total market cap of $135,512.96 and approximately $18,092.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

