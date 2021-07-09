Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,047.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $705,822.22 and approximately $10,047.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00880698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,678,216 coins and its circulating supply is 706,585 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.