Stacks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.69 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $122.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,845,633 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

