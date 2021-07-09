Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.