Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Up 30.8%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

