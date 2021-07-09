Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $2,140.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053911 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00038866 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

