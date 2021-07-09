Stellar (XLM) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $413.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.37 or 0.99886486 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,033 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,823,022 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

