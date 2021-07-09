Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.81. 5,297,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,453. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 185.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $12,454,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Moderna by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Moderna by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

