Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 13,213 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.