Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 54,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

