Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 8,910 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

