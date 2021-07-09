Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.