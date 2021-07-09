Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

