Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,188 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.24 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.