Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $82.59.

