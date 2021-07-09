Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

