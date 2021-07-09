Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $273.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

