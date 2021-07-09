Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

