Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

