Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $214.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.42. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

