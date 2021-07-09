Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.99% of Invacare worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

IVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

