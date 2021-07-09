Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

