Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

