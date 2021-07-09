Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.95 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,357 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

