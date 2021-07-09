Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.61 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

