Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

