Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $108.77 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

