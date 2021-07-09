Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,615,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

