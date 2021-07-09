Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

