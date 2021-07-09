Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 12,476 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

