Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.