Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.70 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

