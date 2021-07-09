Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $149.88 and a 12 month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

