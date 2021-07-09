Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

