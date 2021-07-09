Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,882 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of VMware by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,593 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $158.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

