Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,947 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

