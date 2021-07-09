Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,931 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

